Akel’s internal strife over presidential elections possible runner far from over

Internal strife within main opposition Akel is still there despite assurances to the contrary following statements by their outspoken MP Irini Charalambidou on the leftwing party’s possible 2023 presidential elections candidates.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday citing insiders who also said Charalambidou’s critical view is among the written topics for discussion at ongoing political gatherings at districts island-wide.

Charalambidou has openly spoken out against the second-largest party’s possible presidential election support to the candidacy of former health minister George Pamborides.

This had prompted the annoyance of both Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou and other top-ranking party members.

In fact, her opposition to the former member of President Nicos Anastasiades’ administration and architect of the island’s general health system appears to have raised a storm within the party’s leadership. One that has not subsided.

In public statements, Charalambidou twice said that she cannot believe how a right-winger can be the choice for the people of the Left.

An insider also said she had been summoned before the party Secretariat but refused to go saying she does not trust the leaderships procedures.

But she did have a private meeting with Stefanou last Thursday on the sidelines of the parliament’s plenary.

However, relations between the MP and leadership continue to be tense.