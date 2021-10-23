AKEL ups tempo on Pandora Papers, demands Anastasiades resignation

Demands for the resignation of President Anastasiades by opposition AKEL are reaching a crescendo, with the left wing party claiming that he should go in an effort to restore ‘the lost credibility of our country’, after he was mentioned by name in a European Parliament resolution on the need to investigating alleged financial crimes as outlined in a series of documents, named the Pandora Papers.

To this end, the left wing party is organising a citizens and organised groups march on Saturday October 30, aiming, as it says, ‘to defend the dignity of Cyprus and the rule of law’

AKEL Central Committee member and former MEP Neoklis Sylikiotis noted that ‘the continued embarrassment of Cyprus by President Anastasiades has led to the country’s credibility hitting rock bottom, while ruling party DISY is attempting to once again justify the Presidents’ actions’.

Sylikiotis said the fact that the two DISY MEPs voted against the resolution, unlike the rest of their group, EPP, was ‘humiliating’.

The ruling Democratic Rally went on the counter offensive, saying that the Russian client of the Anastasiades law firm-who is mentioned in the Papers, was granted citizenship during Sylikiotis’ term as minister of the interior.

‘Just be a bit more careful with what you say or what you tell others to say’, DISY responded.