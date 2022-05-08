Akel to decide by end of day Sunday on preferred 2023 presidential election runner

Main Opposition Akel’s central committee is expected to decide by end of the day on Sunday on their preferred choice of presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

And insiders are reporting strong turmoil within the top decision-making body of the leftwing party.

In fact, many of the 105 member-body which met early on Saturday and continued discussions on Sunday have turned down both proposals put forward by the political bureau.

Former chief negotiator on the Cyprus issue Andreas Mavroyiannis and prominent Nicosia lawyer Achilleas Demetriades were put forward as options.

However, reports on Saturday said Mavroyiannis is the candidate preferred by the majority of the members of the political bureau.

Mavroyiannis, a career diplomat, was President Nicos Anastasiades’ former chief negotiator up until a couple of weeks ago and this is where objection by Akel faithful seems to derive.

Insiders also said central committee members demand thar Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou should be their presidential candidate. Or, at least, another Akel-affiliated member.

Whoever the chosen candidate, he/she will then be ratified at the extraordinary party congress on June 5.