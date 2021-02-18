AKEL Secretary General asks President for more relaxations of COVID measures

AKEL Secretary General Antros Kyprianou met this morning with President Anastasiades.

In statements after the meeting, Kyprianou said he conveyed to the President the positions of AKEL in the effort to face the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyprianou conveyed a proposal for a meeting of the political party leaders, the Health Minister and the epidemiological team under the President to discuss further relaxations of restrictive measures before 15 March.

He noted that even though public health is the most important factor, other factors must also be taken into consideration like the mental health and the economy, as well as social activities.

(philenews)