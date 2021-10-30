AKEL protest has failed, government retorts

NewsLocalAKEL protest has failed, government retorts

AKEL’s failed attempt at a protest is yet another strong response to all those who seek to cultivate a toxic climate in Cyprus by distorting facts, the government spokesman said in a statement, following the main opposition party’s march to the Presidential Palace.

Marios Pelekanos noted that AKEL ‘aims at leading the country to an unprecedented crisis’, so major reforms will not take place, the health system will collapse and the social safety net obliterated.

‘They just want their doom predictions vindicated’, he added.

The spokesman called on AKEL to realise, beyond self-criticism, that the current critical times in Cyprus do not allow party interest to override the greater good.

‘AKEL is the party of institutional corruption’, as he put it, and today’s protest was yet another attempt to distort Pandora Papers stories in the international press.

He went on to stress that according to the BBC, the disclosures do not involve offshore activities by President Anastasiades himself, but proof that the law office bearing his name had helped clients to conceal theirs.

By Constantinos Tsintas
