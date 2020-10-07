AKEL expresses concern about distance learning

The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is serious and it seems that a large number of students may not attend classes in winter. In statements after a meeting, during which the planning and implementation of distance learning were discussed, Hadjigiannis said that this is a tool that the school may use when needed.

AKEL deputy Andreas Kafkalias expressed concern about the lack of preparation, as he said, of the Ministry to implement distance learning effectively. He said that no scientific study has been made to prove that this model of education must be implemented. He added that there are also concerns about the students’ evaluation.

(philenews/CNA)