Akel-Diko possible presidential elections alliance on hold due to Covid

Just when main opposition Akel’ leader Stefanos Stefanou was to meet with opposition centre Diko’s chief Nicolas Papadopoulos to focus on a possible 2023 presidential election alliance the talks were postponed.

Because Stefanou on Friday was diagnosed positive with the coronavirus.

Nonetheless, the crucial meeting will take place soon and will pave the way for the round of contacts with all the parties of the opposition to essentially open, Philenews reports.

Separate meetings between socialist Edek’s leader Marinos Sizopoulos with both Papadopoulos whose party is the third largest and Stefanou who heads the second-largest one will follow.

Next in line is the meeting with Charalambos Theopemptou of the Greens who are in the process of completing internal party procedures.

By Annie Charalambous
