Akel-Diko efforts to forge presidential elections alliance still in limbo

Efforts by opposition parties Akel and Diko to forge an alliance in view of the 2023 presidential elections in Cyprus seem to still be in limbo.

No agreement has been reached on proposed candidates to be jointly supported and insiders said both sides are seriously contemplating the possibility of going their own way.

One also said that left-wing Akel are still considering backing independent runner Achilleas Demetriades, a human rights legal expert, while leaving open the possibility of Diko joining them in the second election round.

Goodwill and eagerness to see ruling right-wing Disy lose the upcoming election are there by both Akel’s leader Stefanos Stefanou and centre Diko’s Nicolas Papadopoulos.

Diko’s much-publicised proposed candidacy of vice president Christiana Erotocritou has been rejected by Akel, according to reliable sources who also said Papadopoulos has informed the leaders over this.

It seems that only a new candidate whose name has yet to be speculated could bring the island’s second and third parties together from the start.