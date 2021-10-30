AKEL calls for resignation of ‘corrupt’ government in protest outside Presidential Palace

Main opposition party AKEL organised an anti-government protest march outside the Presidential Palace this morning, in a move aimed ‘at exerting pressure on a corrupt government’ as it said, and according to reports, looking ahead at strengthening its position in light of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Protesters were carrying placards with slogans such as ‘No More’, ‘Cyprus deserves better’, and ‘No More corrupt government’. AKEL said it was sending a message of social change, as participation was estimated in the low thousands.

Taking part were members and supporters of AKEL, other leftist organisations, the Cyprus Environmental Movement and non-organised citizens.

In a speech at the protest, AKEL General Secretary Stephanos Stephanou stressed that his party could no longer remain apathetic to the international embarrassment of the country and the answer was to come out into the streets with full voice, joining all citizens who feel the same way, irrespective of party affiliation.

Stephanou claimed that the Pandora Papers did not come as such a surprise.

‘Clouds have been gathering over the Cyprus skies for years and the storm broke out today. It was a matter of time before this scandalous practice would be found out beyond Cyprus shores. This is the end of the road!’ Stephanou noted.