Akamas fire still ranging

A fire that broke out this morning at the Akamas peninsula is still out of control due to strong winds in the area. The fire broke out at an inaccessible point and due to the strong winds and the thick vegetation was quickly expanded toward Neo Chorio and Prodromi.

In total, eight fire engines of the Fire Service and the Forestry Department are trying to put out the fire with the assistance of two Kamov 32 helicopters and two planes of the Forestry Department.

Even though the first is not still under control, it is estimated that this will take place in a couple of hours.