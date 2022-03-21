Akamas 5 km Birdlife Cyprus Fundraiser Run on April 2

This 5km scenic off-road run/walk is part of the Akamas Blossom Trail Running Festival and will serve as a Cyprus Trail Runners’ fundraiser for BirdLife Cyprus – a way to show appreciation for an environmental NGO that works so hard to protect the birds of Cyprus and their habitats. As trail runners, we marvel at the beautiful, natural world we run through and want to help those who protect it.

There will be no medals for this run, with the money to go to BirdLife Cyprus instead. There will be prizes for winners, and finishers will receive a certificate and a beautiful pin featuring the endangered Griffon Vulture. We hope the real winners will be BirdLife Cyprus!

When Saturday, April 2 at 9.15 am

Where Cyprus Aphrodite Beach Hotel

Participation fee 5 euro

Details and entry form here