Akaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti road’s environmental study approved

An environmental study on a planned Akaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti road that will ease congestion in the area has been approved by the Environmental Authorities, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

It also said the 19 kilometre road will cost over €130 million for construction and another €36 million for the compulsory purchase of the land.

The new project will go a long way in easing congestion on the current road which caters for commuters from the area to Nicosia as well as to excursionists heading to the Troodos mountains.

It is seen as vital to improve road safety in an area which experiences frequent accidents.

The road will connect to the existing road network with new roundabouts, crossings and a secondary road network.

A proposed Astromeritis-Evrychou road project has been rejected by the Authority because part of it goes through a Natura 2000 protected area.