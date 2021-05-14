NewsLocalAkaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti road's environmental study approved

Akaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti road’s environmental study approved

An environmental study on a planned Akaki- Peristerona- Astromeriti road that will ease congestion in the area has been approved by the Environmental Authorities, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

It also said the 19 kilometre road will cost over €130 million for construction and another €36 million for the compulsory purchase of the land.

The new project will go a long way in easing congestion on the current road which caters for commuters from the area to Nicosia as well as to excursionists heading to the Troodos mountains.

It is seen as vital to improve road safety in an area which experiences frequent accidents.

The road will connect to the existing road network with new roundabouts, crossings and a secondary road network.

A proposed Astromeritis-Evrychou road project has been rejected by the  Authority because part of it goes through a Natura 2000 protected area.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCoronavirus Safe Pass soon to be downloaded in PDF format
Next articleIsrael targets Gaza tunnels, Palestinian rocket attacks persist

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros