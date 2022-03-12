NewsWorldAirstrike hits shoe factory in Dnipro, Ukraine

Airstrike hits shoe factory in Dnipro, Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency services attended the site of an explosion in Novokodatsky District, Dnipro, on Friday (March 11).

Footage released by the State Emergency Services shows firefighters extinguishing ongoing fires at what appears to be the site of a shoe factory, with severe damage to buildings and possible casualties.

Three air strikes in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least one person, state emergency services said, adding the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

(Reuters)

