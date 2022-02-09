Aircrafts of the French Air Force are carried out flights within the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus

Aircrafts of the French Air Force are carrying out flights within the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus on Wednesday, Friday February 11 and Saturday February 12, with the main aim of controlling the air defense system of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as the training of the personnel of the National Guard in real conditions.

According to an announcement issued by Cyprus’ Ministry of Defense, the training activity, which is part of the implementation of the defense cooperation program between Cyprus and France, will take place in parts of the land and airspace of the Republic of Cyprus.

It is noted that flights performed on Wednesday are part of the preparation of the air exercise “TALOS / 2022”, that will take place on Friday and concerns the virtual attack of targets by fighter aircraft and the reaction of National Guard anti-aircraft systems.