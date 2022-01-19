NewsLocalAgros village on the way to become best tourist village

Agros village on the way to become best tourist village

Agros was chosen among 170 communities from 75 countries to be included in the upgrading program of the network of the best tourist villages by the World Tourism Organization.

The initiative Best Tourist Villages of the UNWTO began in order to promote rural transformation and strengthen traction capacity, strengthen multi-level-governance, partnerships and the active involvement of communities (public-private-community collaboration), improve connectivity, infrastructure and access to finance and investment, and advance innovation and digitalization.

The villages must fulfill the following criteria:

  1. Cultural and Natural Resources
  2. Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources
  3. Economic Sustainability
  4. Social Sustainability
  5. Environmental Sustainability
  6. Tourism Potential & Development and Value Chain Integration
  7. Governance and Prioritization of Tourism
  8. Infrastructure and Connectivity
  9. Health, Safety and Security

Pano Lefkara village is already included in the list of above tourist villages.

