Agriculture Minister, Israeli Ambassador discuss joint firefighting, water management

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis has echangd views with Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik on climate change, firefighting and water management, CNA reported on Friday.

A Ministry announcement on Thursday also said that they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of responsibilities of the Ministry of Agriculture and reaffirmed their willingness to address particular issues.

Kadis briefed the Ambassador on the latest developments in the initiative announced by the President of the Republic of Cyprus for regional cooperation and coordination of actions to address climate change in the wider Eastern, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern region and thanked Israel for its continued support.

Anolik welcomed the Cyprus initiative and reaffirmed his country`s support for the adoption of a regional action plan that will help tackle the effects of climate crisis.

Regarding forest firefighting, an exchange of views was held on possible ways to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries and it was noted with satisfaction that the joint forest firefighting exercises are underway.

They also discussed ways to secure economical and more efficient water distribution for agricultural use, as well as to reduce water losses from water supply and irrigation networks. For this purpose, Kadis is set to visit Israel in the near future.