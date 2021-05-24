NewsLocalAgriculture Ministry supports traditional local products

Agriculture Ministry supports traditional local products

Through the Program of Agricultural Development 2014-2020, the Ministry of Agriculture is supporting traditional qualitative products of our island.

Specifically, through cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, officials have sent to the leaders of diplomatic missions and the heads of international organizations in Cyprus packages including some of the island’s certified products. The package included a leaflet describing the said products.

So diplomacy is in the service of Cypriot agricultural products.

