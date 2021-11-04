Agriculture Ministry on transfer of asphalt factory

The Ministry of Agriculture proceeded with a clarification regarding the transfer of the factory producing asphalt to Mitsero, in view of a statement by an AKEL official.

According to the Ministry’s announcement, the AKEL representative made the statement without having been informed on the issue. The current government with great care and aiming at the best interest of the citizens has dealt with the issue in depth, something that previous governments have not done.

Regarding Mitsero, the Ministry clarified that the area where the factory will be moved is near a quarry so it is covered by the current institutional framework. A study about the consequences on the environment has been prepared.