Agriculture Ministry introduces Mediterranean seals

An announcement the Ministry of Agriculture noted that the Mediterranean seal is being constantly monitored in Cyprus with the use of technology.

The announcement added that this rare mammal of Europe has given birth three times in 2019 but no births have been recorded in 2020.

It is also noted that almost all seals have been identified since they have marks which are different on each one of them. In this way their movements can be recorded as well as the frequency thy use the specific sea caves.

The team monitoring the seals introduces the Napa seal, Amathounta and young Triton.