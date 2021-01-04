Agriculture Ministry offers ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive

The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive with a budget of €1.6 million in a bid to boost the island’s wine sector.

This is what Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said in response to the Green Party’s question on incentives offered by the state towards the struggling wine sector in view of the additional burden now of the coronavirus.

“The Ministry has identified the problems vine growers and winery owners are confronted with and has already announced a bunch of boosting measures…one of them is the Green Harvest,” the Minister said.

Green Harvest is a crop thinning method used to decrease the crop yields and improve the flavour concentration of the remaining grape bunches.

In this process, unripe grapes are trimmed so that the nutrients reach the ripe bunches and increase their quality.

This form of crop thinning allows winemakers to create wine with the characteristics they want.

Green harvesting is usually done around the time when wine grapes change from green, hard and unripe to soft golden and ripe.