Agriculture Minister to discuss cooperation about fire-fighting

Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis said today that Cyprus will get into talks with other countries aiming to establish a mechanism for the provision of timely assistance to put out fires.

In statements to journalists, Kadis said that procedures will soon be completed for the purchase of four additional aircraft to be used to put out fires, meaning of two helicopters and two planes.

He also added that on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change tomorrow, he will have bilateral meetings with ministers of the region and one of the issues that will be discussed is cooperation to face fires.

