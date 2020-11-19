Agriculture Minister tests positive to covid-19, Cabinet meeting postponed

Thursday’s scheduled morning meeting of the Council of Ministers was cancelled the last minute after Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis tested positive to covid-19 the night before.

Two more Cabinet members who were close contacts of Kadis are now quarantined while President Nicos Anastasiades has been tested once again for coronavirus with a negative result.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told state radio that all Cabinet members will be tested at around 10 in the morning before they go to the Presidential Palace for a re-scheduled meeting.

On Wednesday, three staff members at the Presidential Palace were found carriers to the novel virus after a routine test. All officials and staff there are tested regularly.