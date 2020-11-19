News Local Agriculture Minister tests positive to covid-19, Cabinet meeting postponed

Agriculture Minister tests positive to covid-19, Cabinet meeting postponed

Thursday’s scheduled morning meeting of the Council of Ministers was cancelled the last minute after Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis tested positive to covid-19 the night before.

Two more Cabinet members who were close contacts of Kadis are now quarantined while President Nicos Anastasiades has been tested once again for coronavirus with a negative result.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told state radio that all Cabinet members will be tested at around 10 in the morning before they go to the Presidential Palace for a re-scheduled meeting.

On Wednesday, three staff members at the Presidential Palace were found carriers to the novel virus after a routine test. All officials and staff there are tested regularly.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePartly cloudy on Thursday, with afternoon showers
Next articleTwo Cameroon men wanted for theft by trick – PHOTOS

Top Stories

World

French govt calls on giant retailers to delay Black Friday sales

Annie Charalambous -
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has called on supermarkets and on-line retailers to postpone the "Black Friday" sales shopping day due to take...
Read more
World

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

Annie Charalambous -
Britain pledged to end the "era of retreat" by announcing the biggest military investment since the end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Greece to build new camps, cut migrant reception stays on islands

Annie Charalambous -
Greece, on the front line of migration into Europe, has promised to build new reception centres for asylum seekers and cut the maximum stay...
Read more
World

Turkey to buy 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey will sign a contract within days to buy some 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has...
Read more
Photos

Demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires

Andreas Nicolaides -
Activists participate in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 18, 2020.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus, Greek FMs coordinate action in view of EU video-conference

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias held a telephone conversation late on Wednesday to coordinate action between Nicosia and  Athens...
Read more
Local

Limassol man wanted for stealing, causing malicious damage – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Michalis Adamou, aged 36, from Limassol in connection with conspiracy to commit a crime, stealing a car and causing malicious...
Read more
Local

Two Cameroon men wanted for theft by trick – PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for two men from Cameroon in connection with conspiracy to commit theft by trick in Nicosia on Friday, November 13. They are...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with afternoon showers

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon local showers and a possible thunderstorm all across Cyprus, according to the Meteorology Service. Winds will be moderate to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros