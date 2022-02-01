Agriculture Minister focusing on solving halloumi problems

In an effort to solve all problems that emerged with the production of halloumi as a product of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), the Agriculture Minister is having ongoing meetings with all parties involved. It seems that they are very close to the adoption of a package of legal and commonly acceptable settlements so that the production of PDOs can begin without any problems.

The effort of the Republic of Cyprus is to continue the export of halloumi as before, but with the seal of the European certification. The Agricultural Minister will have another meeting on the issue tomorrow and according to information, there is optimism that despite the different views, a final positive ending will be found soon.