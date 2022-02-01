InsiderEconomyAgriculture Minister focusing on solving halloumi problems

Agriculture Minister focusing on solving halloumi problems

Halloumi
Halloumi

In an effort to solve all problems that emerged with the production of halloumi as a product of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), the Agriculture Minister is having ongoing meetings with all parties involved. It seems that they are very close to the adoption of a package of legal and commonly acceptable settlements so that the production of PDOs can begin without any problems.

The effort of the Republic of Cyprus is to continue the export of halloumi as before, but with the seal of the European certification. The Agricultural Minister will have another meeting on the issue tomorrow and according to information, there is optimism that despite the different views, a final positive ending will be found soon.

By gavriella
Previous articleAccess to Troodos only for 4×4 vehicles or vehicles with chains
Next articleCar collides with motorcycle in Nicosia (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros