Agriculture Minister expresses concern about prices not sufficiency of wheat

Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis assured consumers noting that there will be no problems in the foreseeable future in finding products on the shelves of supermarkets, adding that there is stock of wheat for human consumption for three months.

He also said that the government is examining ways of cooperation with the importers of wheat, to help them also keep greater stock.

However, what seems to concern the government is the cost, the increase of price, which is a universal phenomenon. This will be managed with wider measures that the Finance Ministry is discussing, he noted.