The burning of dry weed by a farmer led to a forest fire at the Fasli community in the Paphos district.

The fire broke out around 12 noon and the forestry department’s response prevented the flames from spreading.

It was placed under control almost one hour later, after scorching a small area with reeds.

Both the fire service and the forestry department have repeatedly appealed to farmers and other professionals to refrain from outdoor activities that might lead to a fire breaking out.