Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

Commenting on reports that Israelis are expressing interest in passing Passover in Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the agreement reached with Israel is valid as of 1st April. According to the agreement, Israelis who have been vaccinated with one of the three vaccines ratified by the European Medicine Agency, will be able to travel to Cyprus without a prior PCR test or without being isolated in a quarantine upon their arrival.

The Minister said that all other measures in place at airports regarding other countries, like tests, will still be valid.

He added that Greece has also reached the same agreement with Israel.

Constantinos Ioannou noted that at a European Level the unified certificate of vaccination may not have been agreed for practical reasons however, this does not mean that some countries cannot proceed with their own actions.