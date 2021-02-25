News Local Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

Commenting on reports that Israelis are expressing interest in passing Passover in Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the agreement reached with Israel is valid as of 1st April. According to the agreement, Israelis who have been vaccinated with one of the three vaccines ratified by the European Medicine Agency, will be able to travel to Cyprus without a prior PCR test or without being isolated in a quarantine upon their arrival.

The Minister said that all other measures in place at airports regarding other countries, like tests, will still be valid.

He added that Greece has also reached the same agreement with Israel.

Constantinos Ioannou noted that at a European Level the unified certificate of vaccination may not have been agreed for practical reasons however, this does not mean that some countries cannot proceed with their own actions.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister: By summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Friday, 26 February

Top Stories

Local

199 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 199 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,461 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Economy

Total loans increase by €2.8 mln in January, after suspension of loan installments ends

gavriella -
Total loans in January 2021 recorded a net increase of €2.8 million, compared with a net increase of €583.7 million in December 2020, according to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 26 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Agreement with Israel valid as of 1st April

gavriella -
Commenting on reports that Israelis are expressing interest in passing Passover in Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that the agreement reached with Israel...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: By summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated

gavriella -
After the announcement of the gradual relaxation of measures, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou referred to vaccination noting that "the Vaccination Plan is going according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

199 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 199 new Coronavirus cases out of 28,461 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 25 February, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 26 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: By summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated

gavriella -
After the announcement of the gradual relaxation of measures, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou referred to vaccination noting that "the Vaccination Plan is going according...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties hope negotiations to resume soon

gavriella -
Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties wish the upcoming informal five-plus-one meeting on Cyprus - that will be organized under the auspices of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros