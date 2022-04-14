NewsLocalImminent agreement on state hospitals' expansion of working hours until the afternoon

Imminent agreement on state hospitals’ expansion of working hours until the afternoon

Agreement on the expansion of the working hours of state hospitals until the afternoon is just around the corner, Philenews reported on Thursday citing insiders.

Intensive negotiations between the state Health Services Organisation (Okypy) and state doctors’ unions began months ago after a row that erupted over the latter’s compensation for the extra hours.

It seems that unions and Okypy have now reached a preliminarily agreement on the way in which doctors will be paid for the services offered beyond normal working hours.

Specifically, the demand of doctors and accepted by Okypy is that the afternoon operation of hospitals will be done in the form of a shift but on the basis of overtime work and voluntarily.

 

By Annie Charalambous
