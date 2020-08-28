“Agreement for drafting of sanctions against Turkey does exist”, Borrell says

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President, speaking on the second day of an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, being held in Berlin on Friday, said that an agreement for the drafting of sanctions against Turkey does exist.

In the meantime, Turkey must refrain from unilateral actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as there is growing disappointment with Turkish behaviour across the bloc, he stressed.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas said that restrictive measures against Turkey must be discussed at the EU Summit in September, and he added that relations with Ankara are tense due to the ongoing dispute in the East Med.

Maas stressed his belief that the only viable way out of this regional geopolitical crisis is, he said, constructive dialogue.

(amna.gr)