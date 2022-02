The Aglantzia Municipality along with STS Events, Nostalgia Parties, and Scalino announce Carnival Party that will take place on Saturday, February 26 at Skali Aglantzias

🔸 LIVE performance by ‘Time Surfers’ Party Band

🔹 DJ Marcos & DJ wonderLU

When Saturday, February 26 from 6 pm till midnight

Where Skali Aglantzias (outside Scalino Cafe)

Location

Info