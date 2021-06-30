AglanJazz: get your tickets and enjoy!

AglanJazz was established by the Municipality of Aglantzia in 2007 in order to showcase local and European jazz musicians. It’s an annual festival, held for two days (usually at the beginning of July), at the Old Square of Aglantzia.

AglanJazz presents diverse jazz expressions, and it hosts 6 bands from various countries every year.

The Festival has managed, throughout these years, to introduce jazz to the Cypriots, and to encourage people of all age and various backgrounds, to enjoy live performances from talented musicians from around the world.

It has gradually become a highly anticipated summertime Festival, by both the Musicians and our loyal fan base, attracting about 4,500 visitors every year.

Programme

When July 7-8 at 8pm

Where Skali Aglantzia Amphitheatre

Tickets €5