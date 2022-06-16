AglanJazz 2022 on July 6

AglanJazz was established by the Municipality of Aglantzia in 2007 in order to showcase local and European jazz musicians. It’s an annual festival, held for two days (usually at the beginning of July), at the Old Square of Aglantzia.

AglanJazz presents diverse jazz expressions, and it hosts 6 bands every year, from various countries. The Festival has managed, throughout these years, to introduce jazz to the Cypriots, and to encourage people of all ages and various backgrounds, to enjoy live performances from talented musicians from around the world, free of charge.

It has gradually become a highly anticipated summertime Festival, by both the Musicians and our loyal fan base, attracting about 4,500 visitors every year.

When Wednesday, July 6 from 8:30 pm till midnight

Where Skali Aglanjas, Nicosia

