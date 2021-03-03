Agios Tychonas Municipality head says pedestrian coastal road not dangerous

Pambos Ioannou, Agios Tychonas municipality head, said the wooden pier of the coastal pedestrian road in the area of Agios Tychnoas is not dangerous for the pedestrians. He added that any problems seen in the pillars will be fixed as soon as the weather improves.

Pambos Ioannou was replying to a letter sent by the Civil Engineers Union expressing strong concern about the “important problems” of the pier, suggesting that the whole road is inspected as soon as possible to find out the extension of the problem and decide the best way of action.

The Municipality head reiterated the position that the pier is safe for pedestrians and noted that the municipality will request financial assistance from the government to fix the road.

(philenews/CNA)