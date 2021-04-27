InsiderEconomyAgia Napa project already entering second phase

Agia Napa project already entering second phase

Two towers, a complex of luxurious residence and a commercial zone are being constructed at the Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus by TEPNA Company. The Agia Napa Marina project is one of the most important real estate project of Cyprus and is expected to attract tourists.

The project is moving ahead at a quick pace and already the second phase is in progress. This phase includes two towers of 113m, a group of 23 mansions as well as a commercial center with shops, restaurants, parking, and entertainment area among others.

The marina has a capacity of 600 positions and may host vessels of up to 65 meters.

It also includes a specially-formed area of keeping bats on land (dry stack).

