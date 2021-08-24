Age racism in hospitals and services

Old patients who need help and care stay at home helpless or suffer until they are accepted by clinics for treatment or even die while waiting for surgeries to be scheduled.

Private hospitals refer old people to the public sector where they have to wait until a bed is freed for them, while in other services they are victims of age racism and have paid the biggest price regarding Covid-19. It is enough to mention that one in five deaths of Covid-19 refers to people aged 80-84.

The President of the Third Age Observatory spoke about discrimination against old people noting that this is noticed in the whole range of the society.

He also noted that age racism is seen in various services like banks, offices of telecommunications, on buses even at traffic lights since when an older man delays to leave the rest of the drivers insult him.