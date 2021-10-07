Afternoon payment in hospitals revealed

Some 20% of the income that the state health services organization (OKYPY) will have from the Health Insurance Organization for the services offered during afternoon hours, will be distributed to the personnel of the state hospitals that will work outside working hours.

This is provided in the proposal that OKYPY prepared and is already in the hands of the trade unions.

As OKYPY noted, the target is the best service of the patients, easy access of patients to health services of OKYPY but also decrease of the waiting lists.

According to information, it seems that the trade unions do not accept the financial part of the proposal even though the official positions will be expressed after their administrative councils meet.