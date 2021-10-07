NewsLocalAfternoon payment in hospitals revealed

Afternoon payment in hospitals revealed

Some 20% of the income that the state health services organization (OKYPY) will have from the Health Insurance Organization for the services offered during afternoon hours, will be distributed to the personnel of the state hospitals that will work outside working hours.

This is provided in the proposal that OKYPY prepared and is already in the hands of the trade unions.

As OKYPY noted, the target is the best service of the patients, easy access of patients to health services of OKYPY but also decrease of the waiting lists.

According to information, it seems that the trade unions do not accept the financial part of the proposal even though the official positions will be expressed after their administrative councils meet.

By gavriella
Previous articleOne day full of activities for your mind, body and soul at St. Raphael resort
Next articlePolice confirm investigation of sexual abuse of children by mother and partner

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros