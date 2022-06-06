Afternoon hail and rain in Cyprus on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Hail and rain are expected to hit the Mediterranean island in the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will remain around the average levels for the season.

This is what the meteorological office said, adding that the thunderstorms and hail are expected mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will be around 32C inland, 27C in coastal areas and around 25C in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will not show any significant change and will average on normal levels for the season over the first three days of next week.

