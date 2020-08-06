Photos Aftermath of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area

Aftermath of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area

A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Photos

Municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag in Tel Aviv

Andreas Nicolaides -
A man sits at Rabin square as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the Lebanese flag, in a rare show of...
Photos

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut

Andreas Nicolaides -
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020.
Photos

Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford

Andreas Nicolaides -
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020.
Photos

Full moon at Cape Sounion, near Athens

Andreas Nicolaides -
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 3, 2020.
