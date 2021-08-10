NewsLocalAfter young woman dies of Covid, hospital bed is passed on to...

After young woman dies of Covid, hospital bed is passed on to her mother

A 37-year-old woman ‘gave’ her hospital bed to her mother after passing away from COVID.

The 37-year-old from Limassol had been intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nicosia General Hospital and passed away on Monday morning due to COVID-induced pneumonia.

After passing away, the bed she was being treated on was passed on to her mother.

According to information gathered by Philenews, her mother was also intubated in the Nicosia General Hospital, but was kept in a regular ward due to a shortage of beds in the ICU.

Philenews reports that no-one from the deceased’s family had been vaccinated, including herself.

 

By Annie Charalambous
