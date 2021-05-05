After yesterday’s incident, vaccination centers get air condition units

Evagoras Toumbouris, alternate director of nursing services said that what happened yesterday at the Spyros Kyprianou vaccination center was an isolated incident. He added that the problems are now resolved and today there is air condition, water and areas with shade.

As he said a large number of people gathered at the Spyros Kyprianou before their appointment. There was also a large number of vaccines reserved. As Evagoras Toumbouris said the nurses managed to vaccinate everybody by 18:00.

As he noted, yesterday was an exception. “We are trying to do the best possible but sometimes unexpected issues happen.

Air conditioning units are now operating in all vaccination centers exept in the one at the State Fair but the problem will be resolved by the end of the week.