News Local After heated debate, EU postpones harsher steps against Turkey over illegal gas...

After heated debate, EU postpones harsher steps against Turkey over illegal gas drilling

FILE PHOTO: Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. Picture taken August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

European Union leaders agreed late on Thursday to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over an energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, postponing any harsher steps until March as countries sparred over how to handle Ankara.

Shying away from a threat made in October to consider wider economic measures, EU leaders agreed a summit statement that paves the way to punish individuals accused of planning or taking part in unauthorised drilling off Cyprus.

The steps did not go far enough for either Greece or Cyprus, with the two countries expressing frustration that the EU was hesitant to target Turkey’s economy over the hydrocarbons dispute, as Germany, Italy and Spain pushed to give diplomacy more time.

In contrast, the United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defence systems, five sources including two U.S. officials told Reuters.

France, angered by Turkish foreign policy in Syria and Libya, has sought to push the EU to consider sectorial sanctions on Turkey’s economy, but did not have wide support.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he was not concerned by any sanctions the bloc might impose.

The EU asset freezes of as-yet unnamed individuals and companies will be in addition to two officials already on a sanctions list set up in November 2019.

“It is very clear what is at stake here: the credibility of the European Union,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a video message before the summit discussion, which one diplomat described as a “heated debate”.

Underscoring the sensitivities of penalising NATO member Turkey, which is also an EU candidate country, another diplomat said there were largely fruitless “long discussions about words” in the final text, which accused Turkey of “provocations”.

EU leaders now expect the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to come forward by March with a broad overview of the bloc’s political, trade and economic relations with Turkey.

That could allow for the EU to either broaden sanctions or offer closer trade ties via an expanded customs union, depending on Ankara’s willingness to help end tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, avoiding further measures, diplomats said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAdditional covid measures in effect as of Friday, valid till December 31
Next articleTurkish lira slips after U.S. is set to impose sanctions, EU proceeds with limited ones

Top Stories

Local

‘Pournara’ migrant centre way too overcrowded, says Ombudsman

Annie Charalambous -
The island’s Pournara migrant centre is way too overcrowded and has exceeded its operation limits, a report by the Ombudsman’s office released on Friday...
Read more
Local

Turkey rejects ‘biased and illegal’ EU approach at summit

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey on Friday rejected the European Union's "biased and illegal" approach at its summit this week and provocatively called on the bloc "to act...
Read more
Local

Nightmare Christmas for shopkeepers in malls now that operation is suspended

Annie Charalambous -
Christmas will be a nightmare for shopkeepers at malls all over Cyprus now that operation is suspended from Friday till December 31 following increased...
Read more
Local

Extreme weather conditions on Monday, Tuesday

Annie Charalambous -
After a relatively warm and almost dry weekend, extreme weather conditions are on the forecast as from Monday with thunderstorms all across Cyprus and...
Read more
World

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Annie Charalambous -
Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders"...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

‘Pournara’ migrant centre way too overcrowded, says Ombudsman

Annie Charalambous -
The island’s Pournara migrant centre is way too overcrowded and has exceeded its operation limits, a report by the Ombudsman’s office released on Friday...
Read more
Local

Turkey rejects ‘biased and illegal’ EU approach at summit

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey on Friday rejected the European Union's "biased and illegal" approach at its summit this week and provocatively called on the bloc "to act...
Read more
Local

Nightmare Christmas for shopkeepers in malls now that operation is suspended

Annie Charalambous -
Christmas will be a nightmare for shopkeepers at malls all over Cyprus now that operation is suspended from Friday till December 31 following increased...
Read more
Local

Extreme weather conditions on Monday, Tuesday

Annie Charalambous -
After a relatively warm and almost dry weekend, extreme weather conditions are on the forecast as from Monday with thunderstorms all across Cyprus and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros