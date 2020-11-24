After first rainfall, flamingos are back to Larnaca’s wetlands – PHOTOS

Winter in coastal Larnaca region’s wetland is never complete without a visit from the distinctive flamingos and true to form they are back again this year, according to Philenews.

The wetlands came alive with the first rainfalls with congregations of migrating birds filling the Larnaca Salt Lake network and Voroklini Lake, including the beloved Greater Flamingo.

Birdwatchers can view the beautiful birds but are urged to show respect towards them. That is, not to invade their environment or to try to get too close.

And to always enter and leave the areas without causing any environmental harm or disrupting the birds in their natural habitat.