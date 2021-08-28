NewsWorldAfghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain

Turkish Airlines cabin crew members pose with the newborn Afghan baby girl named Havva on board an evacuation flight from Dubai to Britain's Birmingham, August 28, 2021. Turkish Airlines/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres (33,000 feet) in Kuwaiti airspace.

Noori and her baby, who was named Havva, were both in good health, the statement said.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
