Afghan families wait outside Kabul airport for chance to flee Taliban

Thousands of Afghans, including many women and children, waited outside Kabul airport on Thursday (August 19) for a chance to flee the country now under Taliban control.

The Taliban conquered Afghanistan at lightning speed as foreign troops withdrew, surprising even its leaders and leaving them to fill power vacuums in many places.

The Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers and called on all imams in Kabul and the provinces to persuade people not to try to leave the country.

Since seizing Kabul on Sunday (August 15), the Taliban have presented a more moderate face, saying they want peace and will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the Taliban must decide if they want international recognition.