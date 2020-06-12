Taste of Cyprus Local Food Afelia

Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt and pepper. Fried to perfection, the pork cubes are then finished off in the oven with the marinade, and typically served with small unpeeled potatoes that are cracked with a mallet, sautéed in olive oil and coriander seeds, then deglazed with red wine. As an alternative to potatoes, this dish can also be served with bulgur pilaf known as ‘bourgouri’, and yogurt.

Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender.
From the previous night, place the meat in a metal dish and mix it with 2/3 of the coriander. Pour wine over it, cover and keep it in the fridge, mixing it all together 1-2 times.
Approximately ½ an hour before making the Afelia, take the dish out of the fridge in order for it to take room temperature. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until it browns. Add the meat and all the marinade and let it boil. Add salt, reduce heat, close the pan with its lid and let the meat simmer on low heat for about 45-60 minutes until almost all the wine is absorbed. Mix in the remaining coriander, let it heat for a couple more minutes and serve.

Ingredients:

1kg pork underbelly, or neck, cut into large cubes (4-5cm)
3 tbsps of coriander seeds, divided
1 bottle (3 cups) dry red wine
4 tbsps of olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
Salt

By Bouli Hadjioannou
