AEGEAN cancels two scheduled Sunday flights between Athens and Larnaca

AEGEAN and Olympic Air have cancelled two scheduled Sunday flights between Athens and Larnaca as a result of a strike by Air Traffic Control personnel in Greece.

A press release on Saturday also said the two cancelled flights are OA904 from Athens to Larnaca and OA905 from Larnaca to Athens.

At the same time, they are also changing the time of departure for several other flights to and from Cyprus.

Because that Federation of Associations of Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (OSYPA HCAA) personnel are also going on a three-hour work stoppage – this time on Monday.

The two airlines said they were forced to cancel 18 domestic flights and two international ones and rescheduled 100 international and 102 domestic flights.

For Sunday, the airlines are rescheduling the following flights: OA552 Thessaloniki–Larnaca at 12:25 changes to 08:25, OA553 Larnaca–Thessaloniki at 15: 00 changes to 11:00, OA906 Athens–Larnaca at 17:05 changes to 18:30, OA907 Larnaca–Athens at 19:35 changes to 21:00 and OA910 Athens–Larnaca at 22: 05 changes to 23:30.

For Monday, the following flights have been rescheduled: OA901 Larnaca-Athens at 05:45 changes to 05:25, OA902 Athens–Larnaca at 08:15 changes to 12:30, OA552 Thessaloniki–Larnaca at 18:10 changes to 19:20, OA553 Larnaca–Thessaloniki at 20:45 changes to 21:55, OA903 Larnaca–Athens at 10: 40 changes to 14:55.

 

By Annie Charalambous
