AEGEAN and Olympic Air announce flight cancellations and reschedules due to work suspension on Thursday

AEGEAN and Olympic Air have announced flight cancellations and rescheduling of domestic and international flights due to a four-hour ATC personnel work suspension scheduled to take place on May 6. Two flights affect Larnaca.

The 4-hour work suspension of the Air Traffic Control Personnel on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 (11:00 – 15:00 local time), takes place due to their participation on the 24-hour strike of the public sector union ADEDY, a statement said.

Two Olympic Air flights to and from Larnaca International Airport and Athens have been cancelled. They are ΟΑ 903 Larnaca to Athens and ΟΑ 904 Athens to Larnaca.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting AEGEAN: From Greece: 801 11 20000 or from abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000 and OLYMPIC AIR: from Greece: 801 801 0101 and from abroad or mobile: + 30 210 3550500.