Advisory Committee tasked with prevention of unfair trading practices 

The government was preparing regulations for unfair trading practices dedicated specifically to the agricultural and food chain even before Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Philenews reported on Monday.

But due to the urgency sparked by the war, the Cabinet has already set up a special Advisory Committee to help towards the prevention of unfair trading practices in the supply chain of agricultural products and food in Cyprus.

As well as to contribute towards the elimination of market imbalances with negative consequences for the rural world and the consumer at large.

The President of the Republic has expressed special interest in the issue, giving relevant instructions to the competent Ministers, the report also said.

The Advisory Committee will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture. Another 17 members will be participating as follows: four representatives from the Agriculture Ministry’s and specifically from the Rural Development and Environment, Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, Veterinary Services and Institute of Agricultural Research.

In addition, the Committee will have one representative from the Ministry of Energy, two from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one from the Union of Municipalities, one from the Union of Communities, two from the Cyprus Federation of Employers and Industrialists, one from the Confederation of the Pancyprian Organizations of Craftsmen and Shopkeepers and five from the island’s agricultural movement (one from each agricultural organization).