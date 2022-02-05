Adult vaccination coverage approaching 85% in Cyprus, almost 10% of children 5-11

‘We hope to reach 75% of general population covid vaccination coverage’, said health minister Director General Christina Yiannaki, as Cyprus has vaccinated 84.4% of adults and 9.5% of children 5-11.

In remarks at a Larnaca vaccination walk in and appointment centre for both children and adults, Yiannaki added that the general population vaccination percentage now stands at 71.5.

‘Despite various problems that the health ministry is dealing with, we believe that the public will continue following the vaccination programme for the sake of public health’ Yiannaki noted, calling on people to strictly adhere to protection measures, wearing their masks and keeping their distance.

In a message to the unvaccinated population, the Health Ministry Director General said that everyone should respond to their own responsibility.

‘The unvaccinated can see that the vaccine virtually negates the possibility of intensive care, but otherwise things are much worse’, she added.

She further pointed out that the largest percentage of hospitalised patients are unvaccinated, who must make the right decision both for themselves as well as the interest of the community.