Administrative Council of English School asking staff to dialogue

The Administrative Council of the English School has asked the school staff’s union (ESSA) to participate in good and honest dialogue in order to solve all problems. At the same time, it has asked the teachers to remove the strike measures and return to their classrooms and duties.

The staff protest a number of issues regarding contracts and changes to timetables but primarily the intended suspension of their union chair after she allegedly used the school system to send unauthorized correspondence to parents.

Following negotiations, the Administrative Board announced that it is going to wait for the verdict of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection before making any decision regarding the above incident. It has also decided to end at present the disciplinary action against the school official and ask her to return to her duties, without any impact on her future rights.

