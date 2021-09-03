Administration of third dose of the vaccine against Covid begins today

As of today the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be administered to people in old people’s homes in Nicosia and over the next days, the boosting jabs will expand to closed structures and other facilities where old people live.

Any concerns disappeared from the moment both the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that additional doses of the vaccine should be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary vaccination.

So, the Health Minister requested from the Council of Ministers the approval of the relevant proposal that was prepared after suggestions of the scientific team, which he secured following the announcements of the European bodies.

Consequently and on the basis of the relevant announcements, the booster dose will be administered to people over 65, to vulnerable groups and those who are immunosuppressed.